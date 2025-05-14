Maha tourist dies after collapsing inside Taj Mahal complex

17:38





The man, identified as Shivling Babayya Swami from Latur district, was visiting the monument with his family when he suddenly felt unwell.





He lost consciousness near the Royal Gate and was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.





According to assistant conservationist of the Taj Mahal, Prince Vajpayee, "At around 1.25 pm, Shivling Babayya Swami collapsed near the Royal Gate. The Quick Reaction Team of the CISF (central industrial security force) responded swiftly and took him to a hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared him dead."





Assistant commissioner of police, Taj Security, Syed Arib Ahmad said, "Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. The body has been kept in the mortuary."

Authorities said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. -- PTI

