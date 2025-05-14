HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
#Life lessons: UP education officer celebrates son's 60% results

Wed, 14 May 2025
16:39
His son's Board result
An Aligarh education officer showed the parents how it's done by celebrating his son's passing the class 12 Board exam with 60 per cent marks. 

"My son Rishi has passed his intermediate examination with 60 per cent marks. Many many congratulations and best wishes son," Aligarh Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rakesh Singh wrote on X on Tuesday, a few hours after the exam results were announced. 

In the post, Singh recounted a conversation he had with his son, who asked him if he was angry about the modest score. Singh responded in negative and revealed his own academic record, saying he secured 52 per cent in graduation, 60 per cent in high school, and 75 per cent in intermediate. He also posted the marksheet of the boy in the post. "We can start life from anywhere, anytime," Singh said, as he detailed his struggle with the General Knowledge subject in his graduation entrance at Allahabad University. 

Yet, he said, he excelled in History in the Public Service Commission exam, securing the first position in his cadre in 2000. "I proved it, it was my stubbornness," he said. 

Singh appealed to parents to acknowledge the dreams of their children and not to put undue pressure on them. "If you have not been able to succeed, it is okay. It is true that you must have many dreams for your children. You have to fulfil your dreams through your children, but you should not force your children for that," he said. "Life is a test of patience, not knowledge. Children should be supported," he said.

