JNU suspends MoU with Turkish varsity

18:51





"Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice," said a post by the JNU on X on Wednesday.





Pakistan had launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on May 8 and 9. With ANI inputs

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended the memorandum of understanding with Turkiye's Inonu University after Turkey's support to Pakistan in the attacks against India.