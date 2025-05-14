HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

JNU suspends MoU with Turkish varsity

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
18:51
image
Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended the memorandum of understanding with Turkiye's Inonu University after Turkey's support to Pakistan in the attacks against India. 

"Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice," said a post by the JNU on X on Wednesday. 

Pakistan had launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on May 8 and 9. With ANI inputs

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! PM chairs CCS meet, first since India-Pak clash pause
LIVE! PM chairs CCS meet, first since India-Pak clash pause

'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'
'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'

'I believe Modiji hai toh mumkin hai.'

Court orders FIR against minister for slur on Col Qureshi
Court orders FIR against minister for slur on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD