JNU suspends MoU with Turkish varsity

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended the memorandum of understanding with Turkiye's Inonu University after Turkey's support to Pakistan in the attacks against India.
"Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice," said a post by the JNU on X on Wednesday.
Pakistan had launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on May 8 and 9. With ANI inputs