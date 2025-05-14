HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ITAT Body Concern Over High Pendency Of Cases

Wed, 14 May 2025
The Delhi branch of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bar Association has raised serious concerns over an increasing backlog of cases at the tribunal's Delhi benches, in a letter to the ITAT president, highlighting a deteriorating judicial environment marked by frequent adjournments.

"There is an unprecedented increase in instances where even the binding judgments of the Delhi high court are not being followed, leading to dissent among members resulting in prolonged pendency of matters for months" the association said in an April 25 communique to the president of the ITAT, reviewed by Business Standard.

Delhi has the 'highest pendency' of cases among ITAT Benches, the association claimed.  "It is pertinent to note that Delhi benches of the tribunal have the highest pendency and many of these matters involve complex legal issues and significant revenue stakes.

"It is therefore of utmost importance that members with experience, balanced disposition and judicial temperament be posted here, so that the ends of justice are met in a fair, equitable and unbiased manner," the letter said.

Monika Yadav, Business Standard

