HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram: Boy, 17, jumps to death from 15th floor over Board result

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
23:32
image
A 17-year-old boy died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor in Tata Primanti society in Sector 72 on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased studied in a private school in Sector 49 in class 12, they said.

According to police, Shaurya Sandilya was reportedly upset because he scored 75 percent marks in the CBSE exam, short of 90 per cent, which he expected.

When he took the jump, his father was away at work and his mother was at home.

Locals, who heard the sound of the fall, informed the police.

Shaurya was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigating officer said the boy was under no pressure from his parents to score 90 per cent or above. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! Sack Vijay Shah for Col Qureshi remarks: Uma Bharti
LIVE! Sack Vijay Shah for Col Qureshi remarks: Uma Bharti

HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi
HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

'They thought nobody would hit Bahawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons.''They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.''After Operation Sindoor we have called their...

Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister
Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD