HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Gopniya sainik' shoots himself dead at police camp in Sukma

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
13:04
File pic
File pic
A 'gopniya sainik' allegedly committed suicide at a police camp in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district on Wednesday, police said. Gopniya sainik or secret troopers are recruited by the police from among local youth for intelligence gathering and to assist them in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar region. 

The incident took place around 9.30 am in Bhandaripara police camp where the deceased, identified as Sodhi Somda, was posted, a senior official said here. As per the preliminary information, he took the service rifle of a policeman and shot himself.

He was rushed to the district hospital in Sukma where doctors declared him dead, the official said. The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 weeks of sleeplessness end for BSF jawan's family
LIVE! 2 weeks of sleeplessness end for BSF jawan's family

Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

'Looking at how quickly the hostilities were escalating, the nuclear threshold did not seem that far.'

India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua
India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua

This development comes against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD