22:13

File image





The fire was noticed in the Chajla forest area of Mankote sector around 7.15 pm and had engulfed a vast area, they said.





They said fire and emergency services, police along with army troops have mobilised their men to control the blaze. -- PTI

A fire broke out in a forest area near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.