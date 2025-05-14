'Delighted my son headed Operation Sindoor'

12:27

DGMO Air Marshal AK Bharti





The Air Force and the other armed forces showcased their valour and strength by taking out nine terror targets and then damaging key Pakistani air bases and infrastructure in retaliatory strikes on May 9 and May 10.





The family of Air Marshal AK Bharti expressed great delight and pride over the role played by the officer in this critical operation. Jeevachhlal Yadav, father of Air Marshal AK Bharti, said that he feels very proud of his son's contribution for the country.





"Ever since I came to know about this, I feel incredibly proud. I didn't know anything before the operation, but when it started being published in newspapers, I felt very proud - I am proud of all that he is doing for the country...I am very happy that my country is being appreciated. India has made a name for itself through Operation Sindoor. I am delighted that my son headed it, " he said.





Kiran, sister-in-law of Marshal AK Bharti, also expressed her joy, "We are overjoyed...We can't express it in words. It is a matter of pride, not just for us but for entire Bihar and the country as well."





AK Bharti was commissioned in the flying branch in 1987. In 20 years of distinguished service, the officer has crossed several important milestones. He is a Fighter Combat Leader and a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College. He was the Flight Commander of a Sukhoi-30MK Sqn. He has also held a staff appointment as the Joint Director of Air Defence operations at Air HQ.





The officer has been awarded 'Three Stars' for accident-free flying (superlative performance). He was also commended by the CAS in 1997 for dedication to duty. He was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in September 2023. -- ANI

Director General Air Operation (DGMO) Air Marshal AK Bharti played a crucial role in the success of Operation Sindoor which successfully dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.