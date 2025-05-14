HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Delighted my son headed Operation Sindoor'

Wed, 14 May 2025
12:27
DGMO Air Marshal AK Bharti
Director General Air Operation (DGMO) Air Marshal AK Bharti played a crucial role in the success of Operation Sindoor which successfully dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Air Force and the other armed forces showcased their valour and strength by taking out nine terror targets and then damaging key Pakistani air bases and infrastructure in retaliatory strikes on May 9 and May 10.

The family of Air Marshal AK Bharti expressed great delight and pride over the role played by the officer in this critical operation. Jeevachhlal Yadav, father of Air Marshal AK Bharti, said that he feels very proud of his son's contribution for the country. 

"Ever since I came to know about this, I feel incredibly proud. I didn't know anything before the operation, but when it started being published in newspapers, I felt very proud - I am proud of all that he is doing for the country...I am very happy that my country is being appreciated. India has made a name for itself through Operation Sindoor. I am delighted that my son headed it, " he said. 

Kiran, sister-in-law of Marshal AK Bharti, also expressed her joy, "We are overjoyed...We can't express it in words. It is a matter of pride, not just for us but for entire Bihar and the country as well." 

AK Bharti was commissioned in the flying branch in 1987. In 20 years of distinguished service, the officer has crossed several important milestones. He is a Fighter Combat Leader and a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College. He was the Flight Commander of a Sukhoi-30MK Sqn. He has also held a staff appointment as the Joint Director of Air Defence operations at Air HQ. 

The officer has been awarded 'Three Stars' for accident-free flying (superlative performance). He was also commended by the CAS in 1997 for dedication to duty. He was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in September 2023. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 weeks of sleeplessness end for BSF jawan's family
LIVE! 2 weeks of sleeplessness end for BSF jawan's family

Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

'Looking at how quickly the hostilities were escalating, the nuclear threshold did not seem that far.'

India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua
India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua

This development comes against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

