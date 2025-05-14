HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Crackdown on terror: Police searches 11 Srinagar places

Wed, 14 May 2025
The police on Tuesday carried out searches at 11 locations in Srinagar as part of a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. 

So far, searches of residences of around 150 terrorists or terrorist associates have been conducted by the police since the April 22 attack that killed 26 people to target the infrastructure supporting terrorist activities, a police spokesperson said. 

He said the Srinagar police intensified searches across multiple locations with the aim of dismantling terror-supporting infrastructure. 

The searches were part of the police's continued resolute efforts to combat the terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfits and in the furtherance of investigation in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said. 

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at 11 places, he added. 

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir police. 

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices, among others, with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, the official said. -- PTI

