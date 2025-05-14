HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Court orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
16:52
image
Madhya Pradesh High Court suo motu directs registration of FIR against BJP Minister Vijay Shah for his comment calling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi a "sister of terrorists". HC says prima facie offences under BNS are made out.

Shah has sparked a major controversy with his objectionable comments on Tuesday that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi. After drawing severe flak, the Madhya Pradesh minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister. 

