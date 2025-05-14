HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Col Sofiya Qureshi daughter of India: BJP MP prez

Wed, 14 May 2025
13:07
Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president VD Sharma on Wednesday said that the party took cognizance over state Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and warned him about the matter. 

He emphasised that the party leadership is very sensitive and no one has the right to say anything. "The army officer is the daughter of the country and the entire nation salutes her might. The leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is very sensitive. If any such incident happens, then the BJP immediately holds a proper discussion which is required on the issue. Our leadership took cognizance of the matter and he was immediately warned about the matter. No one has the right to say anything, that sister (Colonel Sofiya Qureshi) is the daughter of the country and the entire nation salutes the might she has done," Sharma told reporters. 

When asked about Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge demanding the dismissal of the minister, the BJP leader said that whatever he says is his opinion but the BJP is serious on the issue. "What Kharge says or what he doesn't say is his opinion. But the Bharatiya Janata Party is serious and sensitive on this issue," Sharma said. Additionally, when asked about action against the minister, the BJP chief maintained silence. -- ANI

