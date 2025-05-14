Clashes erupt in Kerala village over alleged vandalism of Gandhi statue

23:56

File image





The march was organised in protest against the alleged vandalism of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in the area by the Congress.





As the march reached Malappattam, a clash broke out between the two groups, which allegedly hurled stones and bottles at each other, leading to a tense situation that lasted a few hours.





While the Congress accused CPI-M workers of initiating the violence and targeting senior leaders, including former PCC chief and MP K Sudhakaran, the CPI-M has not responded publicly to the charges.





Though the police intervened and tried to disperse both groups, the clashes continued, prompting Mankootathil and others to stage a sit-in demonstration on the road.





The Congress also alleged that the under-construction Gandhi statue at Malappattam was vandalised again on Wednesday night. -- PTI

Tension prevailed at Malappattam in this north Kerala's Kannur district on Wednesday evening after clashes between CPI-M and Youth Congress workers during a march led by Youth Congress state president and MLA Rahul Mankootathil.