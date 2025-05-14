HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China's Global Times, Xinhua X-account handles blocked in India

Wed, 14 May 2025
12:21
The X account handles of Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request. An email query sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply in this regard. 

This development comes in the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet. 

India on Wednesday outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India. "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 weeks of sleeplessness end for BSF jawan's family

Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

'Looking at how quickly the hostilities were escalating, the nuclear threshold did not seem that far.'

India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua

This development comes against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

