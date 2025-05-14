HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Centre adds bullet-resistant vehicles to Jaishankar's security cover

Wed, 14 May 2025
09:29
The security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been strengthened with the addition of two bullet-resistant vehicles following a review of his Z category armed central protection recently, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The move comes days after a military conflict between India and Pakistan, and amid New Delhi's punitive diplomatic measures against Islamabad following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. Jaishankar, 70, has been helming the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) initiatives in this regard. He has been speaking to various world leaders and foreign ministers of various countries about Operation Sindoor carried out by India in response to the Pahalgam attack. 

The sources told PTI that a recent review of Jaishankar's armed security was undertaken by central intelligence agencies and they recommended the addition of bullet-resistant vehicles to his Z category convoy. The security requirements necessitated the addition of two new vehicles that are bullet resistant and this arrangement has been made recently, they said. 

Overall, the security arrangements of the VIP have been strengthened, they added. Following a similar review and inputs on his threat perception, the Union home ministry upgraded Jaishankar's protection level from the Y category to the second-highest Z in 2023. -- PTI

