Bookings for Azerbaijan, Turkey down 60%

Wed, 14 May 2025
16:44
With boycott calls for travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan trending on social media, MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it has witnessed a decline in bookings to the two nations by 60 per cent in the last one week while cancellations have jumped 250 per cent. 

Calls for boycotting travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan have surfaced across the country in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor for their "support" to Pakistan. 

"Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period.

"In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said. PTI

