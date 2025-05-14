HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP's Naqvi calls his party's minister a 'fool'

Wed, 14 May 2025
Vijay Shah
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Army officer who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor.

Naqvi called the minister a 'fool'

 Shah has sparked a major controversy with objectionable comments that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a 'sister of terrorists'.

After drawing severe flak, the Madhya Pradesh minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

Commenting on Shah's remarks, Naqvi told PTI Videos, "Wo bewakoof hain (He is a fool)."

"Kutch log josh mein hosh khone ke aadi ban gaye hain (Some people have become habitual of losing sense in enthusiasm)," he added.

Terming the remarks 'unacceptable and condemnable', Naqvi said Shah has become a 'laughing stock' by making such comments against Colonel Qureshi whose entire family remained committed to national security and that the country salutes them for their nationalist resolve.   -- PTI

