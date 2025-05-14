Baloch leader declares independence from Pak

18:23

Visuals of a protest in Balochistan/File Image/Reuters/ANI





In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.





"Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do. Baloch people across Pakistan Occupied Balochistan are up on streets and this is their national verdict that Balochistan Is Not Pakistan and world can't be a silent spectator any more," he said.





He also urged Indian citizens, especially media, YouTubers, and intellectuals, to avoid calling Balochs "Pakistan's own people."





"Baloch Narrative!! Dear Indians patriot media, the YouTube comrades, the intellectuals fighting to defend Bharat are suggested not to refer to Balochs as 'Pakistan's Own People.' We are not Pakistani, we are Balochistani. Pakistan's own people are the Punjabi who never faced air bombings, enforced disappearances and genocide," the Baloch leader said. -- ANI

Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch on Wednesday declared independence from Pakistan, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations in the region.