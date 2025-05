Amriki papa ne war rukwa di kya: Cong takes swipe at govt

10:53

Trump again claimed credit for stopping Indo-Pak conflict during the Saudi visit





Speaking in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump once again claimed his administration "successfully brokered a historic ceasefire" to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan.





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A few days ago we learnt of the ceasefire with Pakistan from the President of the United States. Now, at a public event in Saudi Arabia yesterday, the President reveals that he may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals."





"What do the typically loquacious PM and EAM have to say about this revelation? Did they mortgage India's security interests in the face of US pressure?" Ramesh said on X.





"Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya?" he added.





Congress on Tuesday night had said Trump was not only hyphenating the two countries but also comparing Prime Minister Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif. The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the clip of Trump's latest comments during the event in Saudi Arabia.





"US president says it again: 'I used trade to make a deal between them, and they agreed'. Not only is Donald Trump hyphenating India with Pakistan, he is comparing Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif," he said in the caption.





He asked if such a comparison was acceptable to the PMO. In his remarks at the Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh, Trump said, "As I said in my inaugural address, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I don't like war. We have the greatest military, by the way, in the history of the world."





"Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan," claimed Trump, who is in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his four-day trip to the Gulf region. "And I used trade to a large extent to do it. And I said, 'Fellows, come on. Let's make a deal. Let's do some trading'," Trump said to applause from the high-level audience, which included billionaire Elon Musk.





"Let's not trade nuclear missiles. Let's trade the things that you make so beautifully. And they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, good leaders, smart leaders. And it all stopped. Hopefully, it'll remain that way, but it all stopped," Trump said.





A day earlier, Trump had claimed that his administration stopped a "nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan, telling the south Asian neighbours that America would do a "lot of trade" with them if they ended hostilities. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. -- PTI

