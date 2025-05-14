AI, Tech Changes Cause Taxing Times For Accountants

12:18





The third annual Global Talent Trends Survey 2025 by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) revealed that more than half of Indian accountants taking part in a global survey have flagged concerns of not being able to develop the required future skills due to the frequently changing technology.





"This concern is inversely proportional to seniority, where mid and junior-level professionals are more worried than senior leadership and board-level respondents," the survey found.





Fifty-four per cent of India respondents are concerned about not developing the required future skills, higher than the global average of 50 per cent.





Over half also felt overwhelmed by AI and changing technology, which the survey said explains why AI was the most valuable skill for 43 per cent in India, against a global average of 36 per cent. Only 37 per cent of the respondents said that their organisation was providing opportunities to learn AI-related skills.







"To thrive in the future workplace, a thorough understanding of technology is non-negotiable. I feel very excited to see that finance professionals are getting more comfortable with technology," Emma Jindal, CFO of Accenture, India, said in the survey.

