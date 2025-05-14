2 more Pak soldiers succumb to injuries, toll rises to 13

20:26





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, two more soldiers succumbed to injuries sustained during the Indian attacks.





With their deaths, the number of military personnel killed during the confrontation with India has increased to 13, it said in a statement.





It identified the deceased soldiers as Havaldar Muhammad Naveed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz of the Pakistan Air Force.





"Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's collective memory, inspiring generations to come," the military said.





On Tuesday, the army said that 11 military personnel were killed and 78 had sustained injuries in the line of duty. -- PTI

