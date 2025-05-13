Vasai couple killed in road accident while holidaying in Philippines

09:15

File pic





Gerald Pereira (50) and his wife Priya (46) were riding a two-wheeler in Badian, Philippines, on May 10 when a truck hit them and they rammed into an electric police, the chief priest of St Thomas Church in Vasai said. He said the Pereira couple resided in the Sandor area of Vasai.





Priya died on the spot, while Gerald sustained critical injuries and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in the Southeast Asian country. The couple is survived by their son and teenage daughter. Further details regarding the repatriation of their remains were awaited, the church authorities stated. PTI

A couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district was killed in an accident while vacationing in the Philippines, church authorities said on Tuesday.