HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vasai couple killed in road accident while holidaying in Philippines

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
09:15
File pic
File pic
A couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district was killed in an accident while vacationing in the Philippines, church authorities said on Tuesday.

Gerald Pereira (50) and his wife Priya (46) were riding a two-wheeler in Badian, Philippines, on May 10 when a truck hit them and they rammed into an electric police, the chief priest of St Thomas Church in Vasai said. He said the Pereira couple resided in the Sandor area of Vasai. 

Priya died on the spot, while Gerald sustained critical injuries and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in the Southeast Asian country. The couple is survived by their son and teenage daughter. Further details regarding the repatriation of their remains were awaited, the church authorities stated. PTI

TOP STORIES

14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar
14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar

Police said they have made five arrests in the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, they said.

LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points
LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension
AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension

This move comes as a precautionary measure, in light of airspace restrictions and heightened security.

Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...

'India has gone some way to meeting its objectives because it has established a deterrent value that Pakistan will have to take into account when it plans future terrorist attacks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD