Trump's super luxe towers at Gurgaon sold out in 1 day

Tue, 13 May 2025
The second Trump Towers project in Gurugram, the construction of which is underway, is fully sold out, the developers--Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers--announced on Tuesday. 

On launch day, Trump Residences Gurgaon recorded an unprecedented Rs 3,250 crore in allotments, they said. The project's ultra-premium penthouses, worth Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted. Priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore per unit of residential property, the development's 298 homes were absorbed in record time, an indicator of surging demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India. It is a collaboration between Smartworld, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization. 

The project comprises two 51-storey towers. Smartworld will oversee development, construction, and customer service, while Tribeca -- the official representatives of the Trump brand in India -- leads design, marketing, sales, and quality control. 

This project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. The developers said in the statement today that the first Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out and set for delivery later this month. -- ANI

