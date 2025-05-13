HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump has internationalised the Kashmir dispute: Tharoor

Tue, 13 May 2025
Shashi Tharoor on X: "Mr Trump's post is disappointing for India in four important ways: First, it implies a false equivalence between the victim and the perpetrator, and seemingly overlooks the US' own past unwavering stance against Pakistan's well-documented links to cross-border terrorism. Second, it offers Pakistan a negotiating framework which it certainly has not earned. India will never negotiate with a terrorist gun pointed at its head. Third, it "internationalises' the Kashmir dispute, an obvious objective of the terrorists. India rejects the idea of a dispute and sees the problem as an internal affair of India's. India has never requested, not is likely to seek, any foreign country's mediation over its problems with Pakistan. And fourth, it "re-hyphenates' India and Pakistan in the global imagination. For decades now, world leaders had been encouraged not to club their visits to India with visits to Pakistan, and starting with President Clinton in 2000, no US President had done so. This is a major backward step."

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump took to social media to announce that India and Pakistan - after four tense days of cross-border clashes - had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire", brokered by the US.

Later, in another post he said: "I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at, concerning Kashmir."

