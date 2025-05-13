HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trailer of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' out

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
22:31
Aamir Khan/File image
Aamir Khan/File image
The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par on Tuesday released the trailer of the much-anticipated film, which marks the return of Bollywood star Aamir Khan after a gap of three years. 

Sitaare Zameen Par, billed as a "heartfelt film that champions the theme of inclusivity with a dose of laughter", is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par

The film is directed by R S Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. 

It will be released in theatres on June 20. 

Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on its official Instagram page, writing 1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani Sitaare aur unki journey. 

"Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only in Theatres. The film, which carries the tagline Sabka Apna Apna Normal, emphasises the importance of acceptance and understanding for individuals with "intellectual disabilities", according to a press release. 

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir portrays a basketball coach who mentors 10 individuals with intellectual disabilities. 

Newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar are part of the cast, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K
LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor
Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells
Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells

The officials said dozens of unexploded explosives were destroyed by the experts along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and along the International Border in Jammu and Samba which witnessed intense cross-border...

Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....
Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor and how China helped shoot down Indian fighter jets. One of the articles published in British newspaper Telegraph stated Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD