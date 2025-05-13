Trailer of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' out

22:31

Aamir Khan/File image





Sitaare Zameen Par, billed as a "heartfelt film that champions the theme of inclusivity with a dose of laughter", is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.





The film is directed by R S Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame and backed by Aamir Khan Productions.





It will be released in theatres on June 20.





Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on its official Instagram page, writing 1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani Sitaare aur unki journey.





"Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only in Theatres. The film, which carries the tagline Sabka Apna Apna Normal, emphasises the importance of acceptance and understanding for individuals with "intellectual disabilities", according to a press release.





In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir portrays a basketball coach who mentors 10 individuals with intellectual disabilities.





Newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar are part of the cast, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh. -- PTI

The makers ofon Tuesday released the trailer of the much-anticipated film, which marks the return of Bollywood star Aamir Khan after a gap of three years.