HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three injured in clash in Washim city; six arrested

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
17:31
File image
File image
An argument between two hawkers triggered a violent clash between members of two communities in Washim city who hurled stones at each other, causing injuries to three persons, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred in the Patni Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city on Monday night. 

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that a verbal exchange between two hawkers led to the violence. 

Washim superintendent of police, Anuj Tare, said the incident occurred following an argument between two persons, leading to one of them attacking the other with a weapon. 

Soon, rumours spread in the city, resulting in members of two groups taking to the streets and attacking each other with stones. 

"Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The situation is under control now," he said. 

Tare said six persons were arrested after registration of an FIR, while 20 to 25 people are being identified through CCTV camera footage of the area. 

He said more arrests are likely as the investigation is underway. Communal violence had erupted in Nagpur city, also in Vidarbha region, in March following rumours about the burning of a 'chadar' with Quranic verses during a protest by right-wing organisations for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi
LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD