Three injured in clash in Washim city; six arrested

The incident occurred in the Patni Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city on Monday night.





A police official, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that a verbal exchange between two hawkers led to the violence.





Washim superintendent of police, Anuj Tare, said the incident occurred following an argument between two persons, leading to one of them attacking the other with a weapon.





Soon, rumours spread in the city, resulting in members of two groups taking to the streets and attacking each other with stones.





"Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The situation is under control now," he said.





Tare said six persons were arrested after registration of an FIR, while 20 to 25 people are being identified through CCTV camera footage of the area.





He said more arrests are likely as the investigation is underway. Communal violence had erupted in Nagpur city, also in Vidarbha region, in March following rumours about the burning of a 'chadar' with Quranic verses during a protest by right-wing organisations for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. -- PTI

