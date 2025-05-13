HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonu Nigam moves HC for quashing criminal case over Kannada remark

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
16:56
image
Singer Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka high court seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him over alleged offensive remarks made about the Kannadigas during a recent concert in Bengaluru. 

The petition was listed before the vacation bench of Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, who deferred the matter for hearing on a later date. 

The controversy stems from an incident that occurred on April 25 at a live concert held at an engineering college in Bengaluru. 

During the performance, several members of the audience requested Nigam to sing in Kannada. 

Reports state that the singer declined the request and expressed displeasure at the manner in which it was made, accusing some attendees of being impolite. 

Although Nigam affirmed his respect and admiration for Kannadigas, he allegedly drew a controversial parallel by stating, "This is the reason Pahalgam happened," referencing a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. 

The statement quickly gained traction on social media and sparked outrage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi
LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD