Sambhal Masjid case: HC reserves judgment

The judgment was reserved by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal after hearing counsels for the masjid committee and the Archeological Survey of India as well as Hari Shanker Jain, the plaintiff in the suit.





Earlier on May 5, the ASIC counsel had filed his counter-affidavit on which Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal granted time to the masjid committee to file a rejoinder and fixed May 13 for next hearing.





The masjid committee had filed a revision petition challenging an order of the Sambhal civil court which had directed the ASI through an advocate commission.





The high court earlier had stayed the further trial court proceedings of the original suit till the next date pending before the district court at Sambhal, where the Hindu side plaintiff had sought a declaration to the effect that they have the right of access to Shri Hari Har Temple, which is alleged Jami Masjid situated at Mohalla Kot Purvi in the Sambhal district.





In the petition, it has been alleged that the suit was filed in the afternoon of November 19 last year and within hours, the judge appointed an advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done on the same day, i.e. on November 19, and again on November 24.





The court had also directed that a report of the survey be filed before it by November 29.





The survey led to clashes between the locals and the local administration, leading to the death of four people and injuries to many, including police personnel. -- PTI

