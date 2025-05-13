HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sambhal Masjid case: HC reserves judgment

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
17:17
image
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the dispute related to Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. 

The judgment was reserved by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal after hearing counsels for the masjid committee and the Archeological Survey of India as well as Hari Shanker Jain, the plaintiff in the suit. 

Earlier on May 5, the ASIC counsel had filed his counter-affidavit on which Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal granted time to the masjid committee to file a rejoinder and fixed May 13 for next hearing. 

The masjid committee had filed a revision petition challenging an order of the Sambhal civil court which had directed the ASI through an advocate commission. 

The high court earlier had stayed the further trial court proceedings of the original suit till the next date pending before the district court at Sambhal, where the Hindu side plaintiff had sought a declaration to the effect that they have the right of access to Shri Hari Har Temple, which is alleged Jami Masjid situated at Mohalla Kot Purvi in the Sambhal district. 

In the petition, it has been alleged that the suit was filed in the afternoon of November 19 last year and within hours, the judge appointed an advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done on the same day, i.e. on November 19, and again on November 24. 

The court had also directed that a report of the survey be filed before it by November 29. 

The survey led to clashes between the locals and the local administration, leading to the death of four people and injuries to many, including police personnel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi
LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD