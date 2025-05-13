HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee gains 3 paise to settle at 85.33 against US dollar

Tue, 13 May 2025
19:14
The rupee pared most of its initial gains to settle 3 paise higher at 85.33 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday, due to rising appetite for riskier assets amid easing trade tariff tensions. 

However, rising crude oil prices, a strong US dollar and the emergence of profit booking in domestic equities restricted the rise of the domestic unit, traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.70 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.62 and the low of 85.48 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 85.33 (provisional), registering a gain of 3 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Friday, the rupee pared its initial losses and settled for the day higher by 22 paise at 85.36 against the US dollar. 

The foreign exchange market was closed on Monday on account of Buddha Purnima. -- PTI

