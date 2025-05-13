HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 20L reward for information on Pahalgam terrorists

Tue, 13 May 2025
11:38
Security agencies have put up posters of the three Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. 

The posters, which carry the message 'Terror Free Kashmir', have appeared across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The posters announce a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information on the terrorists involved. The agencies have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

