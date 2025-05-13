HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Rajnath reviews security situation

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
23:56
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan with the top military brass. 

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari. 

The meeting reviewed the security situation along the Western frontier and related issues, officials said. 

It is learnt that Singh asked the military to maintain a high level of combat readiness to deal with any Pakistani military misadventure. 

The review meeting came a day after the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas. 

It is learnt that the outcomes of the talks between the two DGMOs were also discussed at the meeting. 

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! Mumbai police ban drones, flying devices till June 3
LIVE! Mumbai police ban drones, flying devices till June 3

Mongolia: AI's new shortcut to North America to cut costs
Mongolia: AI's new shortcut to North America to cut costs

Besides, the carrier is having a technical stop in Kolkata for some of the North America flights from Delhi, they added.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'

'The Pakistanis called the US state department and said we agree with India on peace.''It was then that US President Donald Trump jumped in and took credit for the ceasefire.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD