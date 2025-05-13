HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion dies

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
14:52
Blackouts were enforced in border states like J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan
Blackouts were enforced in border states like J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan
A 50-year-old woman, who was grievously injured during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Feorzepur last week died at a private hospital here on Tuesday while two of her family were still undergoing treatment, officials said. 

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur, and her family members received serious burn injuries last Friday when some debris fell on their house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire during the Pakistani aerial intrusion. 

Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur and their son Monu Singh (24) had sustained injuries. Earlier, officials said that Monu Singh was the brother of Lakhwinder. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi
LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD