Punjab woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion dies

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur, and her family members received serious burn injuries last Friday when some debris fell on their house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire during the Pakistani aerial intrusion.





Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur and their son Monu Singh (24) had sustained injuries. Earlier, officials said that Monu Singh was the brother of Lakhwinder. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

