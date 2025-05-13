PM's '3 new normals' that will redefine India's security

09:06





Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Fadnavis emphasised the three "new normals" outlined by PM Modi, which he said have redefined India's security doctrine and sent a stern message to Pakistan. "PM Modi has mentioned about three new normals.





First of all, he said that if any incident of terror takes place in the country, it will be seen as a war with India, and India will give a befitting reply by retaliating in the same way.





Secondly, PM Modi clarified that we will not tolerate "nuclear blackmail"... The third thing, which is the most important one, is that till now, Pakistan used to wash its hands of the terror activities, used to turn its face and used to say that it was done by non-state actors, but now India will not differentiate between the master of terror and the government and India will look at them with the same eye and will retaliate in the same way," Fadnavis said, echoing PM Modi's forceful rhetoric.





Fadnavis further underscored PM Modi's assertion that "terror and talks cannot coexist", highlighting the Prime Minister's condition that any dialogue with Pakistan would be limited to addressing terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





"PM Modi has also said that terror and talks cannot happen together. PM Modi said if there will be talks, it will be only on PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). PM Modi said that Pakistan was devastated by India's attack and Pakistan's attacks were completely foiled by our defence system, due to which Pakistan surrendered. Pakistan called India and told India that we have a ceasefire, after which this ceasefire happened," Fadnavis stated.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, during his address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine. Firstly, he mentioned "Decisive Retaliation".





It is when any terrorist attack on India occurs; it will be met with a strong and resolute response and it will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.





The second is "No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail". He noted that India will not be intimidated by any nuclear threats, and any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.





The third one being "No Distinction Between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists", in which the PM stated that India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

