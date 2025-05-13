PM visits Adampur air base in Punjab

12:26





In his first address to the nation post military action against Pakistan, the prime minister said a new line has been drawn with Operation Sindoor.





"Operation Sindoor was not just a name. Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach. The operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures," he said.





"Today, every terrorist knows the consequences of wiping the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters and daughters. Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Terrorists dared to wipe the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror," Modi said.

PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, interacts with jawans. He was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with the brave jawans.