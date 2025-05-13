HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM visits Adampur air base in Punjab

Tue, 13 May 2025
12:26
PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, interacts with jawans. He was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with the brave jawans.

In his first address to the nation post military action against Pakistan, the prime minister said a new line has been drawn with Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor was not just a name. Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach. The operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures," he said. 

"Today, every terrorist knows the consequences of wiping the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters and daughters. Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Terrorists dared to wipe the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror," Modi said. 

LIVE! India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan
PIX: Modi visits Adampur air base, meets soldiers
Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operarion Sindoor.

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Three terrorists were on Tuesday believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!
At a time when India is banning all things Pakistan, thanks to the recent war-like situation between the two countries, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is encouraging Pakistani music.

