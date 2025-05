16:39





"India has much to lose had we gone to war with Pakistan," Nitin A Gokhale, the well-known national security expert, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.





While a number of Indians expected Operation Sindoor to continue till India took back Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the military operation was called off suddenly on the evening of May 10, 2025.So how did the ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistan armies get activated? Did the Americans have a hand in the cessation of hostilities?