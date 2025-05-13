Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi





"India is land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh; our enemies forgot they have challenged India's armed forces. Godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction. Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place.



"With Operation Sindoor, you have enhanced India's self-confidence, unity among people. Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles."





"Tales of your valour will be etched in history forever; I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel.