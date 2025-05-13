HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
15:48
image
"When our drones, missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Bharat Mata ki Jai' is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for nation," PM Modi at Adampur Air Base. "When our armed forces take wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he adds. 

"Tales of your valour will be etched in history forever; I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel.

"India is land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh; our enemies forgot they have challenged India's armed forces. Godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction. Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place.

"With Operation Sindoor, you have enhanced India's self-confidence, unity among people. Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles."


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi
LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD