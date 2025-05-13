No role in naming Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham': ISKCON

20:37

The newly built temple at Digha in West Bengal





The International Society for Krishna Consciousness is just one of the 27 trustees of the Digha temple trust and does not wield much influence, a senior ISKCON official said in Bhubaneswar.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the temple in Digha on April 30 and described it as a Jagannath Dham, sparking a controversy.





The Odisha government and two Shankaracharyas have stated that only the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri can be called a Dham and no other shrine else.





The titular king of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Puri on May 7 wrote to Shree Goverdhan Das Prabhu, chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Mayapur, requesting him to remove the term Dham' from the temple in Digha.





Deb is also the first servitor of Lord Jagannath in Puri.





Stating that ISKCON received the letter from Gajapati Maharaja, its director of communication, Premananda Das, said, "We have clarified that ISKCON's role is very limited."





ISKCON has been entrusted solely with the puja and related rituals at the Digha temple, he said.





Of the 27 trustees of the Jagannath Dham Trust in Digha, only one is from ISKCON.





The Trust comprises representatives from various communities, as well as officials nominated by the West Bengal government, Das said.





The ISKCON official said that the Jagannath Dham Trust' in Digha was established more than three years ago, much ahead of the construction of the temple at the coastal town. -- PTI

