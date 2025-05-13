NDA sweeps Assam panchayat polls

20:51





The BJP and its ally party, Asom Gana Parishad, won 300 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 Anchalik Panchayat seats.





Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said in a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati that the BJP and its ally party AGP won 300 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 out of 2192 Anchalik Panchayat seats in 27 districts of the state.





"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. The people's mandate is a resounding endorsement of our welfare-driven governance & a strong show of faith as we move towards 2026," the chief minister said.





The chief minister extended his gratitude to BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior BJP leader BL Santosh for their unwavering support during this campaign.





"NDA has received 76.22 per cent vote share in Zilla Parishad and 66 per cent vote share in Anchalik Panchayat. In Anchalik Panchayat, the BJP won 1265 seats and AGP won 171 seats. Congress has won 72 Zilla Parishad seats, and it is only 18 per cent. Congress has won 21 per cent of the Anchalik Panchayat seats. BJP and its ally party won 66 per cent of the Anchalik Panchayat seats," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He further said that the Assam Panchayat Polls results indicate a clear pro-incumbency wave in Assam. "Compared to 2018, we have seen a broad increase in seat and vote share by over 26 per cent. These results come 1 year ahead of 2026 Polls and 1 year after an exceptional performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," the Assam CM said.





He also said that, except in minority-dominated areas, the BJP-led NDA won almost 100 per cent of the seats of Zilla Parishad in Hindu-dominated areas of the state.





"We have won five minority dominated seats (70-90 per cent minority voters). Before the election, we didn't expect to win more seats, but the state's people have shown their faith in us and voted for us. In many minority dominated seats, we have secured the second position. If we replicate this in the upcoming assembly election, it will reflect in 103 seats. Starting next month, our scheme announcement will be implemented. After the implementation of the schemes, the magnitude will be greater. Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, this election result is a booster for us," the Sarma said. -- PTI

