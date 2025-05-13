HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai police ban drones, flying devices till June 3

Tue, 13 May 2025
23:08
In light of heightened security measures, the Mumbai Police has imposed a strict ban on the use of drones and other remote-controlled flying devices across the city from May 5 to June 3.  

The ban, ordered by the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai, includes drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, and similar aerial devices.  

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has designated Mumbai as a red zone for drone operations, making unauthorised drone flights a serious violation.  

Despite the directive, a 23-year-old man was caught operating a drone in Mumbai's Powai area on Sunday. 

Following the incident, the individual was booked under relevant sections.  

DCP (operations), Mumbai police, Akbar Pathan, confirmed the incident and reiterated the importance of public cooperation.  

The temporary ban has been enforced to ensure public safety amid ongoing national security concerns following heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.  

In response to this, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

