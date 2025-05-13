HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands: IMD

Tue, 13 May 2025
13:59
The southwest monsoon advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some areas of the north Andaman Sea on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. 
 
The weather department said moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Nicobar Islands in the past two days. 

The strength and depth of westerly winds over the south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea increased in this period, with wind speeds exceeding 20 knots at 1.5 km above sea level and extending up to 4.5 km in some areas. 

The Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR), an indicator of cloudiness, also decreased over the region. These conditions met the criteria for the monsoon's onset over the region, it said.

The weather office said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area; more areas of the south Bay of Bengal; the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands; remaining parts of the Andaman Sea; and parts of the central Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days.

The primary rain bearing system is likely to reach Kerala on May 27, earlier than the usual date of June 1.

If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as expected, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it began on May 23, according to IMD data.

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

The IMD had, in April, forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Ni o conditions, which are associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

The monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector, which supports the livelihood of about 42 per cent of the population and contributes about 18 per cent to the country's GDP. It is also vital for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water and power generation across the country. -- PTI 

