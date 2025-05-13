HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi made it clear Bharat will strike back: Shah

Tue, 13 May 2025
00:17
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, saying he made clear the country's resolve to strike back the very moment its enemies dared to make a mistake. 

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the prime minister sternly warned Pakistan that India would not succumb to 'nuclear blackmail' and sent a clear message to the world that terror and trade, terror and talks could not go together.

'Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of Operation Sindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard,' Shah said in a post on X.

The country's armed forces made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism, he added.

'Modi ji has reiterated our resolve that Bharat will strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake,' Shah said.

The nation salutes the unparalleled valour of the armed forces, the home minister said in a separate post, describing them as 'destroyers of the country's enemies and the shield of Bharat'.

"We also salute our first line of defence, the courageous personnel of the BSF (Border Security Force). The bravery of our forces will forever be etched in our glorious history," he said.

The prime minister has proven, time and again, that no enemy of Bharat can go unpunished, Shah said as he congratulated Modi for his exemplary leadership in delivering justice to the 'departed souls of our innocent brothers'.

In his address, the prime minister called Operation Sindoor India's new policy against terrorism.

"It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said.   -- PTI

