Modi likely to meet NDA CMs on May 25

23:54





The government had said that perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack will face severe punishment.





Sources said that the NDA leaders will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The sources said the meeting of NDA leaders on May 25 will give a strong message in terms of national security.





"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostlities. All the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers have been invited for the meeting. This will give a strong message in terms of national security," the source said.





Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the PM's address to the nation has shaped India's new doctrine.





"His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world. It's Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism," Naidu said in a post on X.





In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party has embarked on nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday.





The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's success. -- ANI

With the BJP having embarked on Tiranga Yatra to highlight the achievements of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, chief ministers and other leaders from NDA ruled states are also expected to be in the national capital next week and would be briefed on the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.