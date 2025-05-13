'Modi govt missed opportunity to realize Savarkar's dream'

14:18





The editorial in the party mouthpiece `Saamana' said had the fighting continued for four more days, the Indian armed forces would have seized Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Karachi and Lahore, but US President Donald Trump played spoilsport.





Before stopping the military action, India should have at least taken back PoK and separate Balochistan from Pakistan, the newspaper said. Savarkar dreamt of an undivided India extending from PoK to Rameswaram and the Indus to Assam, but "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government missed the opportunity to realize Savarkar's dream of Akhand Bharat," the editorial said.





PM Modi has no longer any right to "do politics in Savarkar's name", the editorial added. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are all proponents of Akhand Bharat but when the time came to make the dream true, they balked, it said. India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the edge of full-scale war.





The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the United States.





Sena (UBT) MP and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut told reporters on Tuesday that Modi, who addressed the nation on Monday evening, did not sound like the leader of a victorious side. In a swipe at Modi and Shah, Raut said they can only break political parties and not Pakistan. PTI

