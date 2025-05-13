HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Missing Padma Shri scientist found dead

Tue, 13 May 2025
Renowned agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Subbanna Ayyappan (70), who had been missing, was found dead as per police officials who said that his body was found in the Cauvery river near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna in Karnataka.

Ayyappan lived with his wife in the Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of Mysuru and was missing from home since May 7. His wife and two daughters survive him. 

The Srirangapatna police have registered a case and started an investigation about the reason for the death. The police received information about the sighting of an unidentified body in the river on Saturday evening. 

When they reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river, the scientist's identity was discovered. Ayyappan's scooter was found on the river bank. After 3 days, when he didn't return, the family lodged a complaint at the Vidyaranapuram police station in Mysore. 

Preliminary enquiry said that he might have jumped in to the river, yet police said proper investigation can only reveal the cause of the death. -- ANI

