Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pak conflict on May 19

Tue, 13 May 2025
08:46
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19.
   
The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense military action between the two countries before they agreed to stop firing.
 
Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada. -- PTI 

