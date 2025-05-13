HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Military officer briefs foreign attaches on Op Sindoor

Tue, 13 May 2025
18:55
A top officer of the Indian military on Tuesday briefed defence attaches or their representatives from a large number of countries on the "successful conduct of Operation Sindoor", officials said. 

The briefing held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, was done by Lt Gen D S Rana, director general, Defence Intelligence Agency, and lasted about 30 minutes. 

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said. 

Defence attaches from Sweden, Nepal, the Philippines, Egypt, among other countries, also attended it. 

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X, said, "Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency #DG_DIA briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of #OperationSindoor that has set #NewNormals in India-Pakistan relations, highlighting India's demonstrated strength and national resolve through military superiority in the new-age warfare." 

Lt Gen Rana elaborated on "deliberate planning process" for selection of targets with "confirmed terror linkages", officials said. 

The integrated, precise and prompt response by the Indian armed forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations was also highlighted during the briefing, they said. -- PTI

