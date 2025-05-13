HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
10:14
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Tuesday, a day after recording a sharp rally, amid the emergence of profit-taking.
   
The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex, declined by 497.5 points to 81,932.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 150.75  points to 24,773.50.
 
Later, the BSE benchmark index quoted 788.62 points down at 81,641.28, and the Nifty traded with a cut of 209.90 points at 24,714.80.
 
From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Eternal, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Nestle were among the major laggards.
 
Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the gainers.
 
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.
 
US markets ended significantly higher on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 4.35 per cent, S&P 500 jumped 3.26 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.81 per cent.
 
"It is important to understand that the sharp 916-point surge in Nifty was not caused by institutional activity. The combined FII and DII buying yesterday was only Rs 2,694 crore. This means the market surge was triggered by short-covering and HNI plus retail buying," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar
14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar

Police said they have made five arrests in the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, they said.

LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points
LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension
AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension

This move comes as a precautionary measure, in light of airspace restrictions and heightened security.

Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...

'India has gone some way to meeting its objectives because it has established a deterrent value that Pakistan will have to take into account when it plans future terrorist attacks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD