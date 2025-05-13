Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

16:42





"The base of this decision, the belief behind this, is your patience, valour, bravery and alertness. You have to maintain this zeal. We have to be alert and prepared. We have to keep reminding the enemy that this is new India. This India wants peace but if there is an attack on humanity, this India very well knows to raze the enemy to ground at the war front."

At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi said, "After Pakistan's appeal, India has only paused its military action. If Pakistan shows terrorist activities or military audacity again, we will give a befitting reply. This reply will be on our conditions, in our style.