HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
16:42
image
At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi said, "After Pakistan's appeal, India has only paused its military action. If Pakistan shows terrorist activities or military audacity again, we will give a befitting reply. This reply will be on our conditions, in our style.

"The base of this decision, the belief behind this, is your patience, valour, bravery and alertness. You have to maintain this zeal. We have to be alert and prepared. We have to keep reminding the enemy that this is new India. This India wants peace but if there is an attack on humanity, this India very well knows to raze the enemy to ground at the war front."

TOP STORIES

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi
LIVE! Keep reminding enemy that this is new India: Modi

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD