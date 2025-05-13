Jio May Become World's 6th-Largest Telco After IPO

11:41





This is equivalent to that of the sixth-largest listed telecom company in the world by market capitalisation (mcap) as of today.





Jio would also be the fastest telco to achieve this milestone, given that it started services only in September 2016.It will be behind US-based T-Mobile ($282.58 billion), followed by China Mobile ($232.09 billion), AT&T ($198.67 billion), Verizon ($184.41 billion), and Deutsche Telekom ($175.63 billion).At its peak valuation of $154 billion, Jio Platforms will have a higher value than Bharti Airtel's mcap to take the sixth place.In that case, it will be ahead of Comcast, China Telecom, NTT, Softbank, KDDI, Saudi Telecom, America Movil, and Singapore Telecom, among others. Currently at sixth, Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of $131.34 billion.





While market capitalisation reflects the total value of a company's outstanding shares, EV provides a more holistic view by incorporating debt, preferred stock, minority interests, and subtracting cash and cash equivalents.





According to Goldman Sachs, Jio's valuation has been pegged at $154 billion, which is a bullish estimate. At a base level, it will be $123 billion, and at a bear level $98 billion. Even with its base-level EV, the company will be at the eighth slot, ahead of American Tower.





-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

Jio Platforms, which is believed to be considering starting the process of filing for an IPO, is estimated by analysts to have an enterprise value (EV) in the range of $136 billion to $154 billion at its peak.