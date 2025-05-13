HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jio May Become World's 6th-Largest Telco After IPO

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
11:41
image
Jio Platforms, which is believed to be considering starting the process of filing for an IPO, is estimated by analysts to have an enterprise value (EV) in the range of $136 billion to $154 billion at its peak.

This is equivalent to that of the sixth-largest listed telecom company in the world by market capitalisation (mcap) as of today.

Jio would also be the fastest telco to achieve this milestone, given that it started services only in September 2016.It will be behind US-based T-Mobile ($282.58 billion), followed by China Mobile ($232.09 billion), AT&T ($198.67 billion), Verizon ($184.41 billion), and Deutsche Telekom ($175.63 billion).At its peak valuation of $154 billion, Jio Platforms will have a higher value than Bharti Airtel's mcap to take the sixth place.In that case, it will be ahead of Comcast, China Telecom, NTT, Softbank, KDDI, Saudi Telecom, America Movil, and Singapore Telecom, among others. Currently at sixth, Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of $131.34 billion.

While market capitalisation reflects the total value of a company's outstanding shares, EV provides a more holistic view by incorporating debt, preferred stock, minority interests, and subtracting cash and cash equivalents.

According to Goldman Sachs, Jio's valuation has been pegged at $154 billion, which is a bullish estimate. At a base level, it will be $123 billion, and at a bear level $98 billion. Even with its base-level EV, the company will be at the eighth slot, ahead of American Tower. 

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 20L reward for information on Pahalgam terrorists
LIVE! Rs 20L reward for information on Pahalgam terrorists

Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway
Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

No hostile design...: Gen Munir's 1st remark after ceasefire
No hostile design...: Gen Munir's 1st remark after ceasefire

Munir said that the entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces.

Pak-linked hackers launched 1.5m cyber attacks on India
Pak-linked hackers launched 1.5m cyber attacks on India

Of these only 150 attacks were successful, officials said on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD