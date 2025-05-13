HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Inflation cools to 6-yr low of 3.16% in April; sparks more rate cut hopes

Tue, 13 May 2025
Retail inflation eased to a nearly six-year low of 3.16 percent in April mainly due to subdued prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and other protein-rich items, creating enough room for the Reserve Bank to go for another round of rate cut in the June monetary policy review. 

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation was 3.34 percent in March and 4.83 percent in April 2024. It was 3.15 percent in July 2019. 

NSO data showed a sharp decline of 91 basis points in food inflation in April 2025 in comparison to March 2025. 

The food inflation in April 2025 is the lowest since October 2021. 

Food inflation in April was 1.78 percent, lower than 2.69 percent in the preceding month and 8.7 percent in the year-ago month, showed data released by the National Statistics Office on Tuesday. 

The Reserve Bank, which has been mandated to ensure inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side, has slashed the key interest rate by 50 basis points in two tranches (February and April) as the price situation improved. 

The central bank has projected the CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 at 4 percent, with Q1 at 3.6 percent; Q2 at 3.9 percent; Q3 at 3.8 percent; and Q4 at 4.4 percent. -- PTI

