'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

Tue, 13 May 2025
"Sindoor served as a symbolic gesture more than it achieved a substantive aim. What, after all, was the purpose of the minimal military actions we saw unfolding in realtime? It is not at all clear. Will it prove a deterrent for the ISI from mounting terrorist actions in the future in J&K and elsewhere? Of course not," asserts Dr Bharat Karnad, a well-known contrarian voice on national security.

Dr Karnad, emeritus professor in national security studies at the Centre for Policy Research, the New Delhi-based think-tank, is the author of India's Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy. 

Read the interview by Nikhil Lakshman here. 

LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

